‘I’m happier now than I was before’: Perthshire woman shares her experience with cervical cancer

The past six months have been a period of great upheaval for 34-year-old Cat Burton from Scone after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in September 2019.

After undergoing a lymphadenectomy, in an effort to remove the “pea-sized” lump of cancer found in her cervix, Cat was unable to walk, unable to get out of bed and unable to dress herself.

“Last summer I was asked to go for my smear test,” she told the Tele.

“A couple of weeks after attending my appointment I received a letter saying I had ‘abnormal cells’ which was pretty terrifying. After going for a colposcopy, in which they could see cancerous cells around the cervix, I then had a loop biopsy.”

It was during the biopsy that doctors identified a small lump of cancer. A panel of gynaecological experts discussed the results and gave Cat two options; to have a lymphadenectomy or a hysterectomy.

She said: “I don’t think I want kids but a hysterectomy at 34? I didn’t think I wanted that so I opted for the other procedure.”

The operation, scheduled for the beginning of September, should have been a simple one; it should have only taken around an hour. However, surgeons found that Cat had endometriosis which significantly affected the length of the operation.

“I was in there for about four hours,” she added.

“It was supposed to be easy, but that made it way more complicated. I was on a lot of painkillers because they’d had to cut through one of my abs and ended up having to stay in hospital for around five days.

“I was constantly in and out of doctors. I was bleeding severely. It had a huge impact on my life.

“I’m an outdoor photographer and I’ll go out on a 20-mile hike with my camera gear and huge rucksack, but I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t get out of bed.

“My fiancé had to dress me because I couldn’t bend. It was pretty intense but, that said, I’m glad it happened. I’m glad I found out, I’m glad it was treated early.

“There are definite side effects but I’d rather have those, and have it be dealt with, than not know because you’re basically having to confront your own mortality. If I hadn’t been through all that then what I would have gone through in a couple of years time if I had postponed it would have been way worse.

“When I was going through it, I was thinking ‘this is the worst thing that has ever happened to me’ but, in many ways, it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me because it has given me a lot of clarity and a fresh perspective on life. I’m happier now than I was before.”

Referring to recent reports about the rise of cervical cancer among young women aged between 25 and 29, Cat said: “I’m 34 now but I know that when I was in my mid-20s you basically feel like you’re invincible. You don’t feel like stuff is going to hit you that severely.

“I’ll return to the hospital next month so I’ll know by late February whether it [the cancer] has come back or whether they managed to get it all. At the moment we are in limbo a little bit while we wait because it’s hard to think too much into the future but we desperately need a holiday.”

Looking for more information?

Talk to your nurse or GP

Visit nhsinform.scot or call 0800 224488 (textphone 18001 0800 22 44 88). The helpline is open every day 8am-10pm and also provides an interpreting service.

Visit Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust on social media, at jostrust.org.uk or call 0808 8028000

Cat praised the NHS for their support during her experience. She said: “They were amazing. I had my first colposcopy with a male gynaecologist in Perth and then went to Ninewells Hospital. Everyone, from the doctors to the nurses, was amazing.”

She also recommended Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust for their “friendly, honest and frank” forums which gave her an insight into what other people were going through.