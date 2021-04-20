A terrified bus passenger was attacked and racially abused by a drunken thug who tried to sit on his lap.

Keith Downie, 26, would go on to spit blood at police officers after being removed from the Citylink bus at Seagate Bus Station.

He shouted at passenger Jinson George: “I’m going to punch you back to Pakistan. I’m going to kill you.”

The lout is now facing a prison sentence after pleading guilty to the attacks at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A visibly drunk Downie boarded the bus in Edinburgh at 8.15pm on January 29 but told the driver he was fine to travel.

Racial abuse

Mr George boarded the bus at Halbeath around 40 minutes later and sat three seats behind the driver.

However, he would not be allowed to travel in peace after Downie approached him and asked to shake hands.

“The witness was uncomfortable with this and touched elbows instead,” prosecutor Lora Apostolova said.

“The accused returned to his seat but he started pacing while still speaking to the witness.

“He asked if he could sit beside him or on his lap.

“The witness refused and tried to ignore him.

“The accused then sat directly behind him and began to push his head and called him a Paki.”

Downie then punched Mr George on the side of the head and body while threatening to kill him.

The driver was unaware of what exactly had happened but assured Mr George he would be stopping in Dundee.

Arrested in Dundee

Police arrested Downie at Seagate Bus Station where he began to kick out at officers and tried to bite one of them.

He also tried to spit blood at the police.

Downie, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pled guilty to assaulting Mr George by repeatedly punching and pushing him to the head on body on the M92 bus between Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

While at Seagate, he tried to bite PC Alan Hunter before spitting blood, thrusting his arms.

He also spat blood at PC Thomas Fitzpatrick.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence until May for reports to be prepared and remanded him in custody.