Wheelchair user told Dundee court staff: ‘I’m going to bite your face off’

Custody staff at Dundee Sheriff Court were threatened with having their faces bitten off by a thug enraged about being remanded.

Terry Barr unleashed a torrent of abuse towards officers in the court cells on August 6 last year.

Wheelchair-user Barr repeatedly refused to comply with basic instructions and banged his head off the ground.

He returned to the dock after pleading guilty to making violent threats against staff members.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said the 30-year-old was “belligerent and insulting” after being remanded.

She said: “He was remanded and became more agitated and did not comply with simple requests.

“He applied the brakes on his wheelchair and refused to be put in his cell. Two other members of staff had to put him to the ground.

“He hit his head off the floor and said ‘I am going to bite your face off’. He continued to shout at staff and threatened them outside their work by saying ‘think you are safe?’”

Barr, a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and threatening custody staff with violence.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said Barr was in the grip of a severe drug addiction and was receiving help in prison to tackle his issues.

Sentence was deferred until April for reports.