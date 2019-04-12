‘I’m finding myself’: Dundee man leaves rat race to live in tent beside city dual carriageway

A Dundee man who has set up camp at the side of a dual carriageway claims to have turned his life around after leaving the rat race.

George Short, formerly of Fintry, has pitched his tent at a site close to Broughty Ferry Road.

The 34-year-old revealed he had established his camp, complete with a fire and seating area, after moving last month on his birthday.

He says the change in lifestyle had helped him to turn his life around.

George had been battling depression and was using Class A drugs “just to get himself out of bed for work”.

Since moving outdoors, George said his mental health was much better.

He also welcomes anyone suffering with depression to join him for a sit down and a chat.

The former Tesco worker admitted friends and family initially thought he was “mad”.

He said: “The first night I moved down here I literally slept in a recycling bag from my previous employer.

“I reckon being out here has inspired me to beat my depression, it’s changed my perspective on life.”

George had previously been suffering from cluster headaches which had left him struggling to get out of bed.

He added: “I was taking cocaine just to get myself through the night shift.

“Once I made the decision to stop taking drugs I crept into depression.

“I couldn’t get myself out of bed and I have been off my work since October.”

George said he stopped taking anti-depressants and started to focus on the positives in his life.

He said: “I’ve been writing poetry and finding myself again.

“I didn’t think there was a purpose for me living, the way things were going.

“I wasn’t being a positive impact on others around me.

“I stopped taking the tablets and stopped dwelling on the bad things.”

He added: “The police have been down to make sure I’m OK on a few occasions. They couldn’t have been nicer.

“If anyone has been suffering issues like myself I would invite them to come down and speak to me.

“I would really like to help others and make the change in my life a positive experience to try to help others.”

Growing trend of living off-grid

Off-grid living is a lifestyle that has grown in appeal in recent years with more communities being established worldwide.

The community of Scoraig in the north west of Scotland is one example of success in this way of living.

Access to Scoraig is limited.

There’s no road, so entry is either by boat or a five-mile walk.

Energy for the residents is generated purely through wind and solar power.

They grow as much food as they can on local land and catch the rest from the sea.

Children are educated at the local school although has struggled to find a permanent teacher.

Fishing and seaweed are some of biggest contributors to Scoraig’s economy.

Tourism is also important to the area, with many people visiting to get a taste of what living off-grid feels like.

Accommodation options include bed and breakfast or couch surfing with locals.