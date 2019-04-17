‘I’m fae Fife, lawyer now’ said thug who abused cops trying to help him at Dundee hotel car park

A thug abused police officers after being asked if he needed help out of a hotel car park.

Patrick Kerr, 26, was also caught with cocaine outside the Hampton by Hilton on South Ward Road on April 5 last year.

Officers found him holding on to a gate that was locked shut at the hotel car park. Kerr became immediately agitated at their offer to help him, saying to one officer: “I’ll ******* smash you.”

Kerr, of MacDuff Gardens, Glenrothes, was continually abusive and was later traced having run off from officers. He was found with 1g of cocaine worth £100.

In response to being cautioned and charged by officers, Kerr said: “I’m fae Fife. Lawyer now.”

Kerr did not appear in the dock but had a guilty plea tendered on his behalf by solicitor Doug McConnell who described his behaviour as a “short-lived incident.” He was fined £200.