‘I’m excited for what the future brings’: New owner takes the reins at popular Monifieth chip shop

by Sarah Williamson
January 8, 2020, 10:49 am
Bert Roncone, Head Fryer, Callan Bruce, Manager with Margaret Short, who has worked at the chip shop for 35 years.
The owner of a new chippy is getting used to being behind the fryer. Callan Bruce has taken over the Seaway chip shop in Monifieth from twin brothers Joe and Bob Giacchetto.

Callan is well known in the food industry in both Dundee and Angus, having worked as a chef in the Picture House at Errol, the Bell Tree in Monifieth as well as the Royal Montrose Golf Club.

Callan, who will run the shop with the help of family members, has always wanted to own a fish and chip shop according to dad David Bruce.

Speaking about his new venture, which officially opened last Friday, Callan, 35, said: “It’s still a bit daunting and overwhelming, but exciting at the same time. I’m excited for what the future brings.”

The chip shop is based at 5 Reform Street, Monifieth, and is open seven days a week from 4-11pm.

After 35 years in the business the Giacchetto twins stood down just before the new year, with brother Joe saying: “It’s not a job to us, it’s been our life, but it’s 11 and a half hour days and we felt the time was right take things a little easier.

“The customers have been fantastic and many have become friends.”

