I’m dreaming of a white Christmas Eve: Snow warning issued for Angus

Residents across Angus could expect snow for Christmas.

A weather warning has been issued for snow and ice from tonight and is expected to last until 11am on Christmas Eve.

The Met Office has warned that persistent showers forecast for 9pm could lead to snow falling throughout the night in parts of Angus as well as the Highlands, Orkney, Shetland, Western Isles, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Up to 1cm of snow could appear below 100m away from the coasts with 2-3cm falling between 200m and 300m.

Icy patches are expected on untreated roads and pavements, with some roads and railways also likely to be affected with longer journey times.

It is understood the showers will turn less frequent after dawn on Christmas Eve.