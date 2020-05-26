Video: ‘I’m doing this to save my family’ – police hunt attempted armed robber who said he didn’t want to hurt Dundee shopkeeper

A would-be armed robber desperately pleaded with a city shopkeeper to hand over cash claiming he needed the money to save his family.

Police have released CCTV images of the suspect, almost exactly six months after the robbery bid at the Dens Road Superstore on October 27.

Hasseb Kiyani, who runs the shop, has since revealed the desperation in the lout, who brandished a “sharp, homemade weapon” at him.

The 28-year-old, from Kirkton, said he was behind the counter when the man walked in at around 9am.

He said: “The guy came in and as you’ll see from the images he was pretty much covered-up, given the time of year I never really thought anything of it.

“He got a can of Red Bull and asked for three packs of cigarettes and then he asked me to ’empty the till’ – I thought he was joking until I saw the weapon.

“He was partially covering it but it looked to be a sharp homemade weapon of some sort.”

A five-minute stand-off then ensued between the pair with Hasseb refusing to hand over the money despite the threat.

The culprit told Hasseb he “didn’t want to hurt him” and said he was doing this to “save his family and children”.

He added: “The guy had the weapon in his hand and I could see he was shivering. I told him he ‘didn’t need to do this’ and there was other ways of getting money if he needed.

“He told me I didn’t need to worry about the loss of cash as I would get it back from my insurance. During the discussion he told me he wasn’t here that day for a ‘moral lecture’.”

CCTV footage shows another customer entering the store before Hasseb takes the bag of goods and pushes the panic alarm.

He said: “When the customer came in the guy turned around and I was able to get my finger on the panic button and the alarm sounded as the guy was leaving the store. He ran up towards the football stadiums.

“He didn’t actually get anything, the police took the can of Red Bull and put the finger prints through the database but they said they couldn’t find anything.”

Police released the images of the man, who is around 5ft 8ins and believed to be aged between 30-40, in the hope they can track him down

He was wearing a grey tammy hat, a grey zipped top with the collar covering his mouth, dark blue jeans and blue trainers with white details.

Detective Constable Gavin Smith, of Dundee CID, said: “We are eager to talk to the man in these images in connection with this incident and would urge anyone who may recognise him to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.