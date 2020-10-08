Dundee star Charlie Adam backing Steve Clarke’s Scotland to get the better of Israel tonight

Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam expects an “edgy” encounter against Israel tonight but is backing Steve Clarke’s men to make their way into the Euro 2020 play-off final.

And he’s desperate for the chance to cheer on the country at a major international tournament next summer after 22 years in the wilderness.

The Scots face the Israelis at an empty Hampden tonight with the winner facing either Norway or Serbia away in the final.

Dundee star Adam, who played 26 times for Scotland between 2007 and 2015, says tonight’s clash is one of the biggest in years at the national stadium.

He said: “This is a massive game, huge.

“We have just not been there in the last few years.

“Steve has a few decisions to make on what formation and players to play so it will be interesting to see what he does.

“But I am really excited to see that we have a right good chance.

“Listen, Serbia or Norway will be tough if we can get through but I fancy us against Israel especially after the game with them last month.

“It will almost certainly be edgy tonight. There is no crowd so that might help the Israelis.

“If you don’t defend well and do the basics right then you will make it difficult for yourself but Scotland should have enough to beat them at home.

“It will be a difficult game but we are in a great position to go on and qualify.”

He added: “I am desperate to see us qualify as I would love to go to a major competition as a fan and be able to see it.

“But we haven’t had the luck or just not been good enough at times and that’s the difficult part.

“However, Steve seems to have a settled squad and has brought in the right players so we will see what happens.

“I really hope that they do it.

“It is strange for me to be playing through an international break but I hope they do well and can get through to play Serbia or Norway next month.

“It is a one-off game but we are at home and I still expect Scotland to beat Israel.”

The big question for the Tartan Army is how manager Clarke sets his side up. The Scotland boss came under criticism for the set-up last month against the Israelis.

That night the former West Brom and Kilmarnock manager opted for three at the back to use both Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney in the same team.

Both left-backs by trade, Arsenal’s Tierney stepped into the left side of the back three with Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay on the right of the defence.

The Scots may have two top class left-backs to choose from but midfielder Adam reckons Scotland’s strength lies in another part of the pitch.

Speaking before Tierney was ruled out after Stuart Armstrong’s positive Covid-19 test, he added: “Midfield is our strongest area with the players we have there.

“Obviously we have two of our best players in the same position (Robertson and Tierney) and we have to find a formation to suit both of them.

“I think the manager will play three at the back to get both of them in the team which I think is right.

“It will be interesting to see who else plays. Will McTominay play at the back? I’m not too sure. He went with it last month so you never know.

“Big Lyndon Dykes has come in and scored, Oli McBurnie has also come back as well so Steve has a few headaches.

“Leigh Griffiths came back on Sunday and scored a goal for Celtic which is a big boost for Scotland as well.

“So if one of the strikers was to get injured, then he may be ready next month.

“We are in a good position with a good squad so, hopefully, we can get through.”

