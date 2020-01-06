‘I’m a wee bit shocked’: Dundonian actor Brian Cox delighted after Golden Globe win

Actor Brian Cox admitted he was “a wee bit shocked” after winning the best actor in a TV drama gong at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles.

The Dundee-born star, who won the award for his portrayal of Logan Roy in hit TV show Succession, was left humbled by the victory at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday night.

The city took centre stage in the eighth episode of the show’s second series, with scenes being filmed at the newly-opened V&A.

Brian Cox tells the HFPA who he’d most like to see guest star on Succession after winning Best Actor – TV Drama at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/VqSELVSpIM — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Speaking after his win, the 73-year-old said: “I’m sorry, this kind of event does your head in, it really does you head in.

© Shutterstock

“First of all I want to apologise to my fellow nominees for winning this, I’m sorry and that’s all I can say.

“I never expected this and I’ve been in this business for 60 years next year. I mean I started when I was two and I just never thought this would ever happen to me and I’m a wee bit shocked.”

Cox added: “I never thought I’d make it. I thought my sell-by date had come quite some time ago.”

Paying tribute to the cast and crew of Succession, he said: “I am with my buddies, I am with these incredible bunch of actors, the crew.

“So this is a bit of a pinnacle. I can’t ask for better than this.”

A variety of British television and film stars were honoured at last night’s event, which was hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais.

© Shutterstock

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and actress Olivia Colman both received prizes at the ceremony, alongside Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John.

Waller-Bridge scooped the best actress in a TV comedy prize, while Fleabag was named best comedy TV series.

Colman was named winner of best actress in a TV drama prize for her role as the Queen in the third series of The Crown.