I’m a Celebrity to be filmed in the UK instead of Australia

The upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will be filmed in the UK instead of Australia.

ITV bosses confirmed the show will be broadcast live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside.

PA News Agency has reported that Newcastle duo Ant and Dec will host the series as celebrities undertake gruelling trials and challenges to win food and treats in the lead-up to one of them being crowned King or Queen of the Castle, rather than of the jungle.

© Supplied

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s director of television, said: “We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers, albeit not in the jungle.

“We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series.”

It will be the first time since the series launched in 2002 that it has not been filmed in Australia.