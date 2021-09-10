Ilmari Niskanen: New Dundee United winger finally able to make debut as work permit confirmed

Finnish Internationalist Ilmari Niskanen looks set to make his Dundee United debut this weekend after his work permit was finally cleared.
The 23-year-old winger signed for the Tangerines on August 20 after a spell at FC Ingolstadt 04 in Bundesliga 2.
However, delays due to international clearance meant he was unable to take to the field.
🇫🇮 No not finished, he's from Finland… #UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/WnmxOYuYI0
After nearly three weeks, clearance has finally been granted and Niskanen looks set to make his debut against St Mirren on Saturday.
United tweeted: “Following the completion of the work permit process, we are thrilled to confirm the Ilmari Niskanen has officially arrived at Tannadice.”
Niskanen told the club: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be here and really looking forward to getting going.
“I’m a powerful, fast, dynamic winger. I know if I put my full potential out then I can be a good player here.
“I want to help the team achieve the best position in the table as possible. We have a strong team so I know we can do really well this season.”