Illegal “no cycling” signs at a St Andrews public footpath are to be taken down by Fife Council.

A man was reportedly seen putting the signs up along the section between Bridge Street and Hepburn Gardens.

Fife Council confirmed it had not authorised the signs and they would be taken down.

Councillor Brian Thomson said: “Why someone has gone to the effort of getting misleading signs made up, and then thought that they could get away with fixing them to walls, is quite bizarre.”

There used to be a by-law prohibiting cycling along the 1.5 mile path but it was phased out following the introduction of the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003.