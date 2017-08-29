Ill man, 39, posts final message on Facebook: ‘I called people at 3am so I wouldn’t be alone when I died’

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

An ill man wrote on Facebook that he called friends at 3am because he was dying and didn’t want to be alone.

Conan Soranno had been struggling with health for some time following a motorbike accident, his friends said.

As a photographer based in Los Angeles, he had chronicled his problems paying for healthcare online.

Last week he posted of having to sell his car in order to afford rent.

Conan had been forced to appeal for help paying for healthcare on social media.

His final message, posted on August 22, said: “I even called people at 3am so I wouldn’t be alone when I died.

“ My rational (sic) that kept me out of the hospital was I couldn’t go because then I couldn’t sell my jeep and then I would be able to pay rent.

“Pretty f***ed up that some people have to make hard decisions like that. Hospital or homeless.”

According to the Mirror, friends confirmed Conan died shortly after his final Facebook post aged 39.

It comes as a fierce debate continues in the US about the future of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Republicans, led by Donald Trump, want to repeal the legislation but have come under pressure to come up with a suitable replacement.

Their attempts failed earlier this year.