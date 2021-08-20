‘I’ll do you in’ — Drunk Dundee man had to be carried from bus by police

A drunk man who had to be lifted off a Dundee bus by police has been ordered to behave himself.

Serial offender Michael McConnell refused to leave the bus, which was parked at the city’s Seagate bus station.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 51-year-old was drunkenly lying across two seats as police tried to shift him.

“Officers could detect a strong smell of alcohol on his breath,” prosecutor Emily Hood said.

“The accused refused to get up and leave and police had to carry him away from the bus.

“During this, he became aggressive shouting ‘f*** off, I’ll do you in.'”

McConnell, of Ancrum Place, was taken to police headquarters and detained in custody.

He pled guilty to acting aggressively, refusing to leave a bus, shouting, swearing and making threats of violence towards police on August 12.

Stayed out of trouble a whole week

McConnell was previously bailed with the condition for him to be of good behaviour for a week.

It was revealed McConnell had managed to stay out of trouble for those seven days after returning to the dock on Thursday.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “Mr McConnell has had a long-standing difficulty with alcohol.

“He had taken drink and fallen asleep, the police roused him from his slumber and acted in this manner.

“He can go to jail, that’s no problem for him but in the long-term it might be in the court’s interest to try and keep him at liberty.”

Sheriff John Rafferty further deferred sentence on McConnell until next month for reports to be prepared and for him to be of good behaviour.