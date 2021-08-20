Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Court

‘I’ll do you in’ — Drunk Dundee man had to be carried from bus by police

By Ciaran Shanks
August 20, 2021, 8:00 am
A drunk man who had to be lifted off a Dundee bus by police has been ordered to behave himself.

Serial offender Michael McConnell refused to leave the bus, which was parked at the city’s Seagate bus station.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 51-year-old was drunkenly lying across two seats as police tried to shift him.

“Officers could detect a strong smell of alcohol on his breath,” prosecutor Emily Hood said.

“The accused refused to get up and leave and police had to carry him away from the bus.

“During this, he became aggressive shouting ‘f*** off, I’ll do you in.'”

McConnell, of Ancrum Place, was taken to police headquarters and detained in custody.

He pled guilty to acting aggressively, refusing to leave a bus, shouting, swearing and making threats of violence towards police on August 12.

Stayed out of trouble a whole week

McConnell was previously bailed with the condition for him to be of good behaviour for a week.

It was revealed McConnell had managed to stay out of trouble for those seven days after returning to the dock on Thursday.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “Mr McConnell has had a long-standing difficulty with alcohol.

“He had taken drink and fallen asleep, the police roused him from his slumber and acted in this manner.

“He can go to jail, that’s no problem for him but in the long-term it might be in the court’s interest to try and keep him at liberty.”

Sheriff John Rafferty further deferred sentence on McConnell until next month for reports to be prepared and for him to be of good behaviour.