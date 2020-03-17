‘If we had to shut for two weeks without funding we wouldn’t be able to reopen’: Dundee pub boss voices fears amid coronavirus crisis

A Dundee licensee fears his pub would never open again if it was forced to close for two weeks without government funding in place.

Paul Russell who has run the Bank Bar, on Union Street, for 21 years said the hospitality industry has been “hung out to dry” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Paul, 49, who runs the pub with wife Susan, said: “We’ve not been told anything – it feels like we’ve been left to deal with it ourselves.

“We’ve had no financial support offered and unless we’re told to shut then there’s not a lot we can do.

“Our worry is coming out the other side. If we had to shut for two weeks without funding we wouldn’t be able to reopen, we just couldn’t cope.”

Paul said the outgoing costs of running the pub and paying suppliers would be too high to supplement without any income from customers if people take on PM Boris Johnson’s advice of avoiding pubs.

And he said it would be just as damaging if the pub was forced to close for a period without any government funding in place.

Paul said: “The big boys could shoulder it but small independent pubs like us wouldn’t be able to.

“And it’s not just us, everyone is in the same boat and the knock on effect is massive.

“At least if we were ordered to shut then we could claim on insurance.”

This evening, Boris Johnson has said the government will do “whatever it takes” to support the economy through the coronavirus outbreak.

“We must act like a wartime government and do whatever it takes to support our economy,” he told a Downing Street press conference.

“We support millions of businesses and tens of millions families and individuals through coming months.

“The government must and will act with a profound sense of urgency.”