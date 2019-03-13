LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must refocus their targets for play-offs

Results at the weekend and this week confirmed to me Dundee United are heading for another year in the play-offs.

And if that’s a disappointment for Arabs, what I’d say to them is things could be a lot worse.

If, as I think, the route to promotion is going to be via that post-regular season lottery, it’s better to know now than later.

I say that because very often in these cases a team that narrowly misses out on automatic promotion right at the end of the league campaign, or in the final week or so, goes into the play-offs on a massive downer.

That makes it hard to lift players and fans and is very often why it’s one of the lower-ranked teams, one that’s been on a good run to get to that stage, that comes through and wins them.

Where United are now, it would take a big collapse by leaders Ross County for them to be caught.

I don’t see that happening and, even if it did, I’m not sure the Tangerines can go on the kind of winning run needed to capitalise.

They have definitely been progressing under Robbie Neilson but they’re not yet where he wants them to be.

That means they will drop points at times, like last Saturday at Partick Thistle, and that will make it even harder for them to put any real pressure on County.

That’s why I think knowing top spot is gone with a few weeks to spare could prove a blessing in disguise for Robbie Neilson and his players.

They have to keep their eye on the ball and make sure they don’t slip out of second spot – something that cost them dearly under Csaba Laszlo last season.

If they do that, though, they can use the next couple of months to make sure the squad is ready for the final promotion push.

That might mean resting some players here and there, while others could be worked a bit harder in training to get their fitness levels up a bit.

A few of the players brought in during the January window hadn’t been playing a lot, so giving them extra training would be useful.

One worry I have for United is, in the past couple of games, they’ve looked a side teams know how to play against. Particularly against Inverness last week, they seemed to be able to keep United at arms’ length all too easily.

I think that had a lot to do with the tempo of their play, which was not high enough. Particularly if they were to come up against the Premiership team in a play-off final, that would have to be addressed.

Lee Wilkie was writing in his weekly column in the Evening Telegraph, published every Wednesday.