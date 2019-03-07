CALUM WOODGER: If they weren’t there already, it is must-win time for Dark Blues

Before I start, let me open my big book of cliches and get some of them out of the way.

First off the bat, in defence of this piece, cliches are only cliches because they are, generally, true.

And it is true that Dundee are about to enter a period of games, some of which are must-win, and most of which are must-not-lose, which could define their season.

Before the Dark Blues enter into the post-split realm of six-pointers, though, they must navigate five more tough Premiership fixtures.

They will be in for some real battles if they are to pick up points but they have fighters in their squad now which will give the Dee hope they can do it.

No one less so than manager Jim McIntyre. He has marshalled a slight upturn in fortunes in recent weeks which has only been offset by the improved form of their relegation rivals Hamilton Accies and St Mirren, also.

However, for Macca, it won’t be job done until Dundee are mathematically safe.

And that is a long way off, as they sit in the relegation play-off place, three points behind Accies and only one ahead of the Buddies.

Tonight, the Tele takes a look at the Dark Blues’ run-in to the split to see where they can pick up much-needed points.

Dundee v Hearts – Saturday, March 9

One of Dundee’s four wins this season, and their only one against a team which currently occupies the top six, came at Tynecastle at the end of January.

That 2-1 success in Gorgie, coupled with the Jambos’ recent struggles – they are without a win in their last four league outings – will give the Dark Blues confidence going into Saturday’s clash at Dens Park.

However, the Dee have only won once at home all season and need that to change if they are to have any hopes of staying in the division.

It’s must-win, for me, and I think they will rise to the occasion.

Verdict: Three points.

Dundee v Celtic – Sunday, March 17

A game in which Dundee will not be judged on come the end of the season but one, if they keep it tight at the back, could see them sneak a valuable point.

However, I fancy Celtic to go on a really good run as they look to wrap up eight titles in a row under new manager Neil Lennon.

They’ll have too much.

Verdict: No points.

St Mirren v Dundee – Saturday, March 30

One word. Ten letters. Hyphenated. Six-pointer.

If the teams go into this one still practically neck and neck, which I expect they will, a win would be extremely valuable for both.

However, I feel, with the enormity of the occasion, they will cancel each other out in Paisley.

Verdict: One point.

St Johnstone v Dundee – Wednesday, April 3

The Dee and Saints have had some tasty encounters in recent seasons and this one should be no different with both teams likely to still have plenty to play for.

St Johnstone may still be in the mix for the top six while Dundee’s situation is self-explanatory.

I fancy the Dark Blues for this one, they play better on the road and have more to lose than the Perth men.

Verdict: Three points.

Dundee v Aberdeen – Saturday, April 6

You have to go back to November 2014 for the last time Dundee got a win of any sorts against the Dons.

That’s a run of 14 games without a win, with 11 losses in a row.

That run has to end at some point, so I’ll back the Dee for a hard-earned draw.

Verdict: One point.

Total points: Eight points.

That would leave Dundee with 26 going into the split and, you would like to think, put them in a decent position to stay up. That is, depending on how Hamilton and St Mirren get on with their fixtures (see below).

Hamilton – Motherwell (A), Hearts (H), Kilmarnock (A), Livingston (A), St Mirren (H).

Verdict: Five points.

St Mirren – Kilmarnock (H), St Johnstone (A), Dundee (H), Celtic (H), Hamilton (A).

Verdict: Eight points.

That would leave Hamilton level and St Mirren a point behind Dundee.