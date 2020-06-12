Outrage at posters in Dundee calling for police, MPs and white people to be killed

Inflammatory posters calling for white people, police officers and MPs to be killed have sparked fury in Dundee.

The flyer were discovered by a shocked dogwalker, who was strolling through Baxter Park.

Among the messages on the posters were “kill a white on sight”, “if they don’t stop kill a cop”, and “all white MPs should hang from trees”.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said: “I was walking the dog when I removed these signs from the glass windows on the pavilion.

“I went to have a closer look as there has been a lot of A4 signs about the park recently regarding BLM, but nothing this extreme.

“There was one more about kids but I could not peel off so I removed what I could.

“Like I said there has been a lot of signs going but nothing this bad.”

The flyers, which purport to be from campaigners Black Lives Matter and anti-fascist group Antifa, come weeks after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, in the US.

Outrage and protests have spread across the world, with demonstrations also taking place in the UK.

But, despite the flyers being emblazoned with hashtags appearing to support Black Lives Matter and Antifa, one local campaigner insists that someone else is responsible.

Joy Gansh, a local BLM activist, believes the display was created by people trying to discredit the movement.

She said: “Things like that, after what happened with the George Floyd mural being defaced, I think that’s something that a white supremacist would put up to discredit us.

“Nobody that I’ve seen advocating for the BLM movement would think that that is appropriate.

“My personal opinion is that this is people being framed.

“This is a way to make us seem in the wrong.”

The art student, who plans to organise a BLM march in Dundee soon, believes that “white supremacists” are using false posters to encourage violence.

“People that hold those kinds of beliefs aren’t part of this movement,” she added.

“This seems like a way to stop us in our tracks and make us seem violent so they can come back with violence.

“We aren’t here for violence, we’re just here for justice and equality in all aspects of life.”

The incident comes amid simmering tensions between BLM and their opponents both locally and globally.

Earlier this week, a mural depicting George Floyd in the Hilltown, was defaced with white supremacist graffiti.

A form of the Celtic Cross, commonly used by the KKK, was used to obscure Floyd’s face, and his name was daubed with paint.

The vandals also scored out the word “black” in “black lives matter”.

Members of the local Antifa group responded within hours by covering the graffiti with their own logos.

The Dundee Anarchist Bookfair, who supported the Antifa movement in the past, also believed the posters to be the work of people looking to discredit BLM.

A spokesman for the group said: “We’ve been sent photos of the posters and stickers in question from concerned parties and we are confident that this is far right false flag propaganda; someone, or a local far right group, is trying to invalidate the concerns from the Black Lives Matter campaign.

“As well documented by now, BLM are concerned with police violence towards the black American community and other ethnic minorities which has stemmed from systemic racism.

“A genuine BLM activist would not single out someone’s skin colour to talk about police violence and they certainly wouldn’t claim to be Antifa.

“The concerns of the BLM campaign are very similar to anti fascist values but Antifa aren’t associated with BLM.”