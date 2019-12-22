‘If people have any signs, I’d encourage them to get checked’: Dundee man speaks out after his wife’s cancer diagnosis

A Dundee man is celebrating more than just Christmas this festive season after his wife successfully beat cancer.

Graeme Dolan , 51, and his wife Katrina were shocked to hear she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2018.

The news came following an appointment Katrina made with her GP, after noticing discharge from her left nipple.

Speaking about his wife’s initial diagnosis, Graeme said: “When the doctors confirmed it was cancer, it was hard. I remember it being such a shock.

“But once we sat down and talked everything through, there was a clear path in terms of next steps, and were told that the cancer had been caught early and was treatable.”

Katrina was initially scheduled to have six rounds of chemotherapy, but her reaction to the treatment meant she had to be hospitalised.

Graeme explained: “Katrina sailed through the surgery, and I took time off work to be there for her. But her reaction to the chemotherapy was really hard to watch.

She was violently ill and I just felt a bit helpless as it was totally out of my control. There was only so much I could do.

“Eventually things did get better, but then she was back into radiotherapy which took its toll. Me and the kids just wanted her well again.”

Graeme and Katrina are now giving their support to a Scottish Government campaign encouraging people to get themselves checked for signs of cancer.

Katrina, also 51, explained: “My aunty was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 50, and it started in the same way, so deep down I knew something was wrong and I was distraught.

“If people have any signs, I’d encourage them to get checked, and make sure they attend screening invitations.”

The husband and wife are now looking forward to spending Christmas with their family following Katrina’s successful treatment.

Graeme said: “She’s back working in a different, more demanding nursing job which she loves and we’re starting to put last year behind us.

“We’re looking forward to a very different Christmas this year.”

It’s been a year out my life, but that’s it done and I’m just looking forward now, Katrina added.

The Scottish Government’s Detect Cancer Early ‘Survivors’ campaign highlights the role that early diagnosis can have on improving cancer survival in a bid to encourage people to act if they have a potential symptom or are invited for a scan.