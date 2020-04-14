‘If more people were like Stuart the world would be a far greater and kinder place’: Tributes to Dundee man after his death aged 37

A man who died suddenly at his home in Dundee’s Court Street on Sunday has been described as a “kind, selfless and caring soul” by one of his oldest friends.

Stuart Perrie had been suffering from an undiagnosed illness for the best part of a year and was found at his home on Sunday morning.

The 37-year-old was an avid Dundee United supporter and had even worked with St John’s ambulance on match days at Tannadice in later years.

Stuart attended Ancrum Road Primary School and Harris Academy, where he met John Anderson-McGuinness.

© Google

John has paid tribute to his friend, whom he says would have “given a stranger his last penny”.

“Me and Stuart met on the very first day of primary one at Ancrum Road Primary School and were the last two lost souls wandering the playground,” John said.

“We met before the first bell and quickly became inseparable.

“We spent a lot of our time outside of school together as well and even after we left stayed close.

“Stu was the best man at my wedding and my five kids all call him Uncle Stu.

“He would give a stranger his last penny and would never walk away from anyone needing help.”

Stuart had visited a GP after developing a lump on the back of his neck last summer but was told it was a virus and that he should rest and drink more fluids.

But after his condition worsened, he visited another doctor six weeks ago before being rushed to Ninewells Hospital.

Stuart eventually underwent a biopsy last Thursday and was awaiting the results.

John said: “The consultant was certain it was lymphoma but couldn’t start a treatment plan until the results came back.

“I took Stu home and told him if he needed anything to get in touch.

“He did on Friday as he needed prescriptions picked up for minor underlying issues.

“I picked them up and then took them to his house.

“I wish I’d gone in but the last thing I wanted was to potentially pass on Covid-19 when he was already gravely ill.

“So I put them at his door and waited for confirmation he had them.

“Again I told him ‘you’re not in this alone, let me know if you need anything.’ He responded and that’s the last contact we had.

“His sister and her daughter got in touch on Monday morning as my name kept popping up at the top of his phone. They can’t access the code but they were able to see names. They passed on the news I didn’t want to hear.”

John says he will remember Stuart as a man who “wore his heart on his sleeve”.

He added: “I’ll remember Stuart as being one of the bravest, kind, selfless, caring, good souls I’ve ever known in my life.

“There’s a lot of people in the world who aren’t genuine but he wasn’t one of them. If more people were like Stuart the world would be a far greater and kinder place.

“He wore his heart on his sleeve. I would have trusted this man with mine and my family’s lives if it ever came to it. I can’t think of a higher accolade.”

Stuart’s sister Jackie said: “I’m sorry for what Stuart must have been going through, we wish he had reached out but sadly we were too late.

“We have our memories of his younger years when all our family were still here. Be at peace brother.”