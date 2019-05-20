‘If anyone was walking there they would have died’ says hero witness as crash closes Perthshire street

A woman says “instinct took over” after witnessing a car crash that closed a busy Blairgowrie road.

The witness, who does not want to be named, raced to the aid of a driver in his 60s after a car collided with a lamppost on the A926 Boat Brae, Rattray at around 11.30am on Sunday.

She says it was lucky no pedestrians died during the incident, which led to the arrival of two fire engines, two ambulances and several police officers.

The road was closed for an hour as emergency services worked to clear the area.

Luckily the driver suffered no serious injuries but the witness said: “If anyone was walking there they would have died.”