‘If a not proven verdict hadn’t been available, my attacker could have been found guilty’: Dundee woman speaks out after Scottish jury research

A young Dundee woman whose former boyfriend was acquitted of raping her believes that if the not proven verdict was not available her alleged attacker might have been found guilty.

She was speaking following the publication of the findings of a study looking at available verdicts, including the controversial not proven verdict.

The 24-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, said she “wasn’t surprised” at the findings of the study.

She added: “If the not proven verdict hadn’t been available during my trial, my attacker could have been found guilty.”

The study, by Scottish Jury Research, found that scrapping not proven could lead towards more guilty verdicts.

The findings stated: “Removing the not proven verdict might incline more jurors towards a guilty verdict and might, therefore, lead to more guilty verdicts over a larger number of trials.”

It also found inconsistent views on the meaning of not proven and how it differed from not guilty.

In an examination of the criminal trial system, researchers questioned 863 jurors during mock trials.

The Dundee woman said she is now living in fear of reprisals from the man, who is likely to be released from prison soon after serving a sentence for less serious offences.

She had been in a violent and abusive relationship with him for about four years before he allegedly raped her.

On the day of the alleged incident, the woman claimed that after she had refused to have sex with the man, he forced himself on her – but during the attack she was able to turn her phone on to record what was happening.

During the harrowing 16-minute recording, the woman can be heard crying, screaming with pain, telling the man he is hurting her and begging him to stop.

She said: “The not proven verdict gives an easy get-out clause for a jury if any of them are not 100% sure of what verdict to pass. By forcing them to go for guilty or not guilty they have to make a definite decision on what took place.

“In my case, given the overwhelming evidence I believe I submitted in the tape recording, it might well have led to my attacker being jailed for raping me.

“I would be concerned, however, that if the level of evidence required to get a rape conviction became even greater, it might be so high that it might lead to some people walking away even when they are guilty.”

Heather Williams, of the Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (WRASAC) in Dundee, said: “WRASAC would encourage further reforms to the Scottish criminal justice system to help ensure that the survivors of rape and sexual abuse feel that they have been treated justly and fairly.

“We know the current system puts barriers in survivors’ way and that the current process can be retraumatising.

“This research was ordered as a result of the recent debate into corroboration and we’d urge that this issue isn’t forgotten as the current system plays into a number of myths around rape and sexual abuse and this needs to end.”

Dundee West MSP Joe FitzPatrick said: “I have met with my constituent twice regarding her particular experience and I have sought to offer advice and assistance.

“I have also corresponded with the justice secretary on her behalf, and our correspondence has discussed this important jury research.

“The Scottish Government will now be engaging in serious discussions on these findings, including whether we should move to a two-verdict system.”