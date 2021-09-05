‘Idiot vandals’ who destroyed flower planters upset Forfar townsfolk

Vandals who ripped apart flower planters in Forfar have been branded as “idiots” by townspeople angry and upset at the damage caused.

The incident, which took place in the Angus town’s East High Street on Saturday, has been reported to Police Scotland, who confirmed they are now investigating.

‘Enquiries ongoing’

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of flower planters vandalised on East High Street in Forfar around 4.30pm on Saturday, 4 September.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2574 of 4 September.”

Eyewitnesses said they were disgusted by the incident.

It’s understood one local shopkeeper took a video of the incident and has handed it to police.

Forfar councillor Lynne Devine is chairwoman of the group Forfar in Flower who were responsible for creating the colourful planters.

‘Very disheartening’

Ms Devine said: “This is actually heart-breaking and mindless.

“It is very disheartening for all of us who go to so much time and effort to create these planters to brighten Forfar up.”

She said there was real anger in the group and in the town generally about the damage caused on Saturday.

She said: “Witnesses saw two lads, who looked to be in their late teens or early 20s causing the damage.

Vandal was lying in the planters

“They were ripping the flowers out of the planters and throwing them around.

“One was actually lying the the large planter on East High Street beside the church and waving his arms and legs about in it.

“I have no idea if they were drunk or on drugs but they then began running in front of cars in the middle of the road, brandishing the flowers they had pulled out.”

Ms Devine said there had been an increase in vandalism to flowers and planters created by the group this summer.

She said: “We have done this for around nine years now and while there has been some vandalism in the past this year it has been very much worse.

“Recently a hanging basked was stolen from The Cross, although it was later returned empty.

Increase in vandalism ‘distressing’

“The flowers and planters bring so much pleasure to so many people it is very distressing to see this type of behaviour.”

One Forfar resident said: “This is terrible behaviour. People work so hard as volunteers to make our town look nice.”

Another added: “Unfortunately seems to be an every week occurrence.

“Almost every weekend I do cleaning in the town. “I have to clean up flowers that have been ripped out and thrown about.

“Such a shame to the volunteers who put in the time and effort to make the town look nice.”

Two years ago vandals trashed flower beds in a Forfar park.