‘Idiot’ goes to fish festival, leaving three dogs caged in boiling hot car for four hours

Three dogs had to be saved from a boiling hot van while their owner went to a fish festival over the weekend.

While temperatures in Scotland over the weekend struggled to get much above 20C, down in southern England the Mercury rose to 28C, making it the hottest August Bank Holiday ever.

The dogs’ owner had driven a white van to the annual Newlyn Fish Festival in Cornwall on the balmy Monday morning.

They are believed to have been in the parked vehicle for around four hours and now their owner is facing possible animal cruelty charges.

They were found inside a pen that had been covered with blankets and cushions while their owner was at the festival.

Temperatures yesterday returned to the 20s across large parts of southern England.

A woman got into the van and let the dogs out before they were given water.

Pams Paws, a local pets group, wrote on Facebook: “Afraid to say our day at Newlyn Fish Festival finished on a low yet again, an irresponsible woman left these three dogs in their van from 11am and they still hadn’t returned at 3.30.

“Thanks to a lovely lady, managed to open the doors and give them water – they were all three in a cage covered with a blanket then cushions all around the cages.

“If she hadn’t intervened they most probably wouldn’t have made it.

“I spoke to the policeman and he said they needed to come out of the van so I went and got them out of the cages and we walked them into the festival to where we eventually found the owner.”

The RSPCA warns never to leave your dog alone in a car on a warm day.

It says if you see a dog in distress in a hot car, dial 999 as breaking into the car can be classed as criminal damage without ‘proper justification.’

Their website is clear about what to do if you spot a pooch in trouble.

“Many people still believe that it’s okay to leave a dog in a car on a warm day if the windows are left open or they’re parked in the shade, but the truth is, it’s still a very dangerous situation for the dog.

“A car can become as hot as an oven very quickly, even when it doesn’t feel that warm. When it’s 22 degrees, in a car it can reach an unbearable 47 degrees within the hour.

“Establish the animal’s health/condition. If they’re displaying any signs of heatstroke dial 999 immediately.’If the situation becomes critical for the dog and the police are too far away or unable to attend, many people’s instinct will be to break into the car to free the dog.

“If you decide to do this, please be aware that without proper justification, this could be classed as criminal damage and, potentially, you may need to defend your actions in court.

“Make sure you tell the police what you intend to do, why, and take images/footage of the dog and the names and numbers of witnesses to the incident.

“The law states that you have a lawful excuse to commit damage if you believe that the owner of the property that you damage would consent to the damage if they knew the circumstances.”