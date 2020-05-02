‘I’d love her to see it’: Primary school pupil hopes First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give his poem seal of approval

A poem written by a primary school pupil from Arbroath about life in lockdown has gone global – now he wants First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to give it her seal of approval.

Riley Beattie, 11, has been delighted by the reaction to his poem, which was published on social media by his mum Lynne.

Unable to see his family and friends, Riley decided he wanted to put his feelings down on paper and wrote the touching poem.

The poignant and fascinating insight into a child’s life in lockdown has been shared on social media thousands of times and made its way into far reaching areas of the world.

A chuffed Riley, who goes Timmergreens Primary School, is now hopeful his poem can be seen by the first minister.

He said: “I would love for Nicola Sturgeon to see it to know what it’s like to be a child in lockdown in Scotland.

“To begin with I was really struggling with it. I miss my friends and family and I even miss school – although I never would have believed that but I do.”

The writing of the poem all stemmed from a school project Riley had to complete.

He was asked by his teacher to either write a poem or sing a song – and it was a no brainer in the end.

He said: “I’m not much of a singer so I decided to write a poem.

“It’s really helped me to understand my own feelings and to feel much better about things.

“I’m so happy that it also seems to be helping other people too.

“The poem has gone everywhere.

“I’m completely shocked and overwhelmed about how it has taken off.

“I’m also really happy that it has also helped so many other people to cope with lockdown.

“All I want now is to get back to school and get on with life

“This time is one I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.

“It has been an incredible experience. I think people have learned a lot from it. I think we’re all being much nicer to one another.

“It’s definitely made me appreciate my friends and my family so much more.

“I cant wait to see everyone and in future I’m going to really appreciate everyone so much more when we finally get back to normal.”

Riley’s mum Lynne insisted the entire family was extremely proud of his work.

She said: “He poured his heart into this poem and it explains so well how lockdown has made him feel.

“His poem has hit a chord with thousands of people and we have had messages from all over the world.

“It is astonishing how it has taken off.

“Riley’s one wish now is that Nicola Sturgeon gets to see it.

“He would love her to read it.”

The Day the World Changed, by Riley Beattie

Something happened to the world today

A nasty bug called Covid came to stay

They told us to wash our hands and it might go away

But it was not enough to keep the bug at bay

Lockdown was scary, it made me cry

I did not want anyone I knew to die

Schools were closed, and shops shut too

At first I gave a big woohoo

But then we were told to stay at home

And I soon began to moan and groan

Homeschooling started and my mum tried her best

But she is not as good as my teacher I must confess

Being with my family keeps me safe and well

But sometimes I feel like I’m living in a cell

An hour of exercise we are allowed every day

Sometimes it takes my sad feelings away

We clap on a Thursday for the NHS

To show them we know they are trying their best

Scientists are trying to find a cure

I am hoping for it soon but I am not so sure

I wish it was over and it was all like

before

I will make sure I see my family much much more

I will never forget the day the world changed

The memories I have will always remain