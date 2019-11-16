‘I’d have stabbed him in the throat:’ Irate thug jailed after swinging knife around outside Whitfield pub

An irate thug who swung a knife around outside a Whitfield pub before threatening to murder a man who attacked him was sent to jail by a sheriff.

Lee McPherson was heard to shout “someone’s going to get stabbed” while clutching a blade outside The Tavern, Lothian Crescent, in August.

The drunken 27-year-old had been assaulted earlier in the evening and returned to the area after arming himself with a kitchen knife.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard McPherson had been in the pub before being asked to leave over a disagreement. A short time later, he was spotted pacing at a bus stop while in possession of the knife.

Depute fiscal Vicki Bell said: “The accused could be heard shouting ‘someone’s going to get stabbed’ and could be seen waving the knife about.

“A member of the public was able to retrieve the knife and police were contacted.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

CCTV footage showed McPherson waving the knife before a group of patrons managed to persuade him to hand it over.

While en route to police headquarters, McPherson said: “I got battered. I went home and got a knife. I would have murdered him. I would have stabbed him in the throat.”

McPherson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife without reasonable excuse or lawful authority on August 31 while subject to two bail orders.

The court heard that McPherson has previous convictions for knife possession and assault with a blunt instrument.

Defence solicitor Ross Bennett said McPherson was dumbfounded as to where he obtained the knife and confirmed that he was the victim of an assault after being asked to leave the pub.

“He had two keekers as they would colloquially call them in Scotland,” Mr Bennett told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

“Where the knife came from he doesn’t know. He didn’t take it out with him.

“He was incensed at the way he got attacked, it was a real beating. He regrets the incident very much.”

Sheriff Carmichael, however, expressed no sympathy for McPherson and jailed him for 16 months.

He said: “To put it very concisely, I don’t see any alternative but a custodial sentence here. It’s clear you deliberately armed yourself with a view to carrying out some kind of revenge on someone.”