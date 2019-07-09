Iconic red phoneboxes around Dundee could go on sale for just £1

A new consultation could see phoneboxes removed from streets around Dundee – but community groups will have the chance to purchase an iconic red kiosk for £1.

A total of 16 phone boxes are at risk in areas across the city including Broughty Ferry, Fintry, and Charleston.

BT has launched the consultation, which will give communities the chance to specify whether they agree or object to the plans to remove boxes from earmarked sites.

But they can also “adopt” one of the city’s iconic red boxes and it could only cost them a quid.

If you are a recognised local authority, parish, community or town council, registered charity, or a box is situated on land you own, you would qualify to adopt.

One box under consideration for adoption is situated on Beach Crescent, Broughty Ferry, in front of the River Tay, with the Broughty Ferry Traders Association hoping to take it over.

The group have had a site meeting with council officials and elected members amid plans to purchase the iconic box.

Steve James, from the Traders Association, said it had been agreed verbally that the group would take it on, with paperwork yet to be finalised.

He added: “A lot of people take pictures of that and the castle in the background. I think most people recognise it as a point of reference in the Ferry.”

The affected phoneboxes in Dundee are at the following locations: Aboyne Avenue, Nursery Road, Strathmore Street, Dalhousie Road, Hebrides Drive, Fintry Drive, Junction of Longhaugh Road/Fintry Terrace, Dunholm Road, Buttars Road, South Road, Perth Road, Opposite Balunie Drive, Outside Kirton Library, Macadam Place, Baldovan Road and Strathmore Avenue.

All of the services have had fewer than 500 calls in the past 12 months, with some not used at all. A BT spokesman said: “We consider a number of factors before consulting on the removal of payphones, including whether others are available nearby and usage. Most people now have a mobile phone and calls made from our public telephones have fallen by around 90% in the past decade.

“As part of the consultation we are offering communities the chance to adopt traditional red ‘heritage’ phoneboxes for just £1 through our Adopt a Kiosk scheme and transform them into something inspirational for their local area.

“For more details visit bt.com/adopt.”