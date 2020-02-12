Iconic Perth business set to shut down after more than a century of trading

An iconic Perth sporting shop is set to shut its doors for the final time after more than a century in business.

P.D Malloch’s of Perth, which sells fishing and angling equipment as well as shooting gear, will close to the public on the February 26, bringing an end to a business which was first established 149 years ago by Peter Duncan Malloch.

Elaine Buntin, who currently runs the shop alongside her husband John, blamed the closure on the lack of trade coming through their doors.

“It’s the general decline in business, she said.

“My husband and I have been here since 2005 and it has been quite steady until a couple of years ago.”

Elaine also pointed to the lack on interest from the younger generation in taking part in hunting pursuit sports as a possible reason why business is slowing.

She added: “It’s difficult to get young people to come into the shop.

“I think they are probably more interested in video games than fishing and shooting.

“It is also time consuming to get a teaching certificate and things like that

P.D Malloch’s closure looks certain to hit the fishing community in Perth, with gaming enthusiasts looking at taking a significant round trip to get to anther store.

Elaine explained: “There’s no other store for fishing in Perth. There’s ones in Glasgow and Edinburgh and I think in Dunfermline as well, but those are further away.”

The closure of the iconic business is the latest blow to Perth, which has already been rocked by the announcement earlier this month that the department store Beales is set to shut its doors in the coming months.

“You just need to come to the high street in Perth to see for yourself,” Elaine added.

“Possibly looking at the rates could be an option but I don’t really know what the answer is.”

P.D Malloch started up the business alongside his brother, James in 1871 in one room off the high street in Perth. They eventually moved to a premises on Scott Street in 1903 where it remained until 1981.

It is understood that there are no plans for the business to relocate to a different premises or move to selling online.