Iconic Dundee pub in Hawkhill could be renamed following £150k makeover

An iconic city pub is a step closer to changing its name.

In June, the owners of the popular Campbeltown Bar, on Hawkhill, announced they would be giving the watering hole a £150,000 makeover.

Now it has emerged the bar could be rebranded as Mary Ann’s.

It comes a week after it was revealed The Globe could soon be turned into an Irish pub, with the name Molly Malones.

An online advertising brochure produced by Star Pubs and Bars, which owns the Campbeltown, shows photographs of the bar with the new name emblazoned on the signage.

But the firm insists the name is a working title as it looks for a new boss to take charge of the Hawkhill premises.

The firm is also inviting Dundonians to suggest a name with a historical connection to the area.

A spokesman for the company, a subsidiary of Heineken, revealed there had been interest in the pub shortly after a recruitment campaign was officially launched.

The drinks giant is also poised to pump money into a facelift for The Mercantile Bar.

The spokesman said: “We still have an operator lined up for the Mercantile but it will be early 2020 before we push forward.

“We have only recently started advertising the Campbeltown Bar and have had some early interest.”

In their plans for the bar, the owners state that they intend to introduce “offerings and a space that also appeals to a female audience looking for simple and good quality food and drink in comfortable surroundings.

“The transformational works will create a comfortable and inviting venue for a wide breadth of customers, whether visiting during the daytime or in the evening.

“The Campbeltown Bar will be a welcoming venue with a stylish finish plus a great drinks selection including craft beer and cider, premium wine, spirits and cocktails.”

The owners also hope to introduce live entertainment such as DJs, quizzes and music.

Belhaven, part of the Greene King group, last week submitted plans for a redesign of The Globe with the new Irish name on the exterior.