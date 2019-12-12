Iconic Dundee jewellers looks set to shut after 120 years

A city institution looks set to be closing its doors after more than a century of serving Dundonians.

H. Samuel has been a staple of Reform Street for 120 years, and has been a popular spot for generations of local families.

The news of the pending closure has left many stunned as they reminisced about the popular meeting place under the “iconic clock”, branded with the jewellers’ logo.

Planning applications submitted to Dundee City Council have proposed that the frontage of the building could be changed to Chisholm Hunter, another national jewellery chain.

The branch declined to comment on the long-term future of the shop in the city, so it is unclear whether it will relocate.

Dave Binnie, originally from Lochee, said he was “sorry” to hear the firm were leaving the site.

The 71-year-old added: “It’s been a part of the square as far back as I can remember.

“It’s very nostalgic seeing it up there and I’m sure loads of people will remember its a place people went to meet and also to get dumped.”

“These things happen in business that they move on, I hope that the clock will stay though.”

Isabel Mullen, who said she had been a customer there for more than 20 years, said she was “surprised” to hear the firm were leaving the building.

She added: “There is so much history with that corner in Dundee. People would go to that corner to meet and also to get duffed, or dumped, back in the day.

“It’s been such a handy jewellers over the years, It’s right beside the main bus links as well. That clock is as iconic as the Coxes clock was at the mill in Lochee.

“I certainly hope the business remains a part of the city and the staff don’t lose their jobs as a result of it moving.”

Building works on the outside of the building appeared to be getting under way yesterday with workers sizing up the window displays.

Grant Taylor said he remembered the area fondly from New Year celebrations gone by before adding he would be “sad” to see it go.

He added: “Its been there for well over 100 years. It was always a meeting corner for folk and as you’ve heard it was called duffed corner because folk would get stood-up there.

The 77-year-old added: “I always thought the clock was H. Samuel as it had it had their name on it. I remember meeting here at New Year and people checking the clock to see the bells in.

“It will certainly be sad to see the business go.”

H.Samuel, which is part of the Signet Jewellers company, currently boasts more than 300 stores nationwide.

The parent company failed to respond to repeated requests for comment.