A business owner lost a day’s trade after thieves caused “carnage” at his city centre food stand.

The iconic Auld Tram, which sits just off Commercial Street, was targeted by yobs on Thursday morning.

Hoodlums smashed the place up before making off with cash, a smart phone and an assortment of snacks from the premises, including chocolate and juice.

Director Dane Elder confirmed he contacted the police after arriving at the popular haunt for city centre workers at around 5.30am.

He added: “It was carnage inside when we opened the place up. The light was on when I took the cover back and initially I thought I’d left the light on until I saw inside.

“The till was damaged, the float was taken, which was around £80, along with an iPhone and chocolate and juice.

“Our till system is probably going to cost us around a grand I reckon to replace or fix. The window that was damaged will need to specially made too at a cost as well.”

“The police and the forensics came in yesterday, they are suggesting there may have been two people involved.”

Dane and his father Dale Elder have operated the Auld Tram for the past seven years, as well as their successful Bridgeview Station restaurant on Riverside Drive.

Dane said Thursday was spent ensuring the tram could be back up and open for business today.

He added: “Due to the fact the till and the window were damaged we took a decision to shut.

“We spent the rest of the day getting a new till sorted to ensure we could be back up and running.”

Thursday’s incident comes over a year after firebugs had attempted to torch the tram, which is a converted – and irreplaceable -19th Century horse-drawn car.

Dane added: “Aside from these two incidents we’ve had little to no trouble during our time here.

“It’s obviously disappointing what has happened and we hope the police can catch those responsible.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a break-in to a premises on Commercial Street, Dundee.

“The incident is believed to have taken place between 4am and 5am on Thursday December 3, 2020.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0405 of December 3, 2020.”