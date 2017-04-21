An iconic Dundee bar has opened for business again after a £100,000 makeover.

The Powrie Bar in Cheviot Crescent, Fintry, reopened following an internal and external refurbishment which was carried out by national pub operator Punch under the leadership of new owner Scott Townsend.

Brian Davidson, operations director with Punch, said: “We recognise the important role pubs play in local communities and are committed to enhancing the quality of our estate.”

The revamped Powrie Bar will provide a new darts lane for customers, along with a pool area, sport and live entertainment.