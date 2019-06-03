Iconic Carnoustie Golf Hotel up for sale – with £10m price tag

An iconic Angus hotel has gone on the market with a multi-million-pound price tag.

The Carnoustie Golf Hotel, which has hosted some of the world’s golfing greats, is being marketed for offers in excess of £10 million.

The hotel has 96 en suite guest bedrooms across four floors, including two full suites, eight junior suites and six family rooms, and recently underwent a £1.9m investment and upgrading programme. The four-star venue also has a spa with 550 members, extensive conference facilities consisting of seven rooms, a restaurant and bistro, as well as separate staff accommodation.

The leisure facilities include a 15-metre swimming pool, gym, three treatment rooms and a relaxation room.

Included in the sale is the famous 2.8-metre Rolex clock which weighs in at 450kg, and was the largest timepiece supplied by Rolex at the time it was fitted.

Only 40 golf courses across the globe have one of the timepieces.

The business is being marketed for sale by Colliers International who described the hotel as an “outstanding opportunity for experiences and corporate hoteliers”.

The hotel was built in anticipation of the 1999 Open Championship, which returned to Carnoustie in 2007 and 2018.