Iconic Arbroath chip shop Peppo’s closing after seven decades

Iconic Arbroath chip shop Peppo’s is to close this year after seven decades of service to the town.

Frank and John Orsi, joint owners of Peppo’s Harbour Chip Bar, plan to close the takeaway in October.

The family have run the chippy since October 1951, when dad Giuseppe Orsi moved his existing chip shop from Allan Street to Ladybridge Street.

Since then they have served a wide range of customers, including wrestlers, film stars and comedians.

John, the oldest of the two brothers, began working with his father in 1977 and in 1984 Frank, a frustrated engineer at the time, joined them.

The trio worked alongside each other until Giuseppe’s death in 1999.

Frank said: “You can still feel mum and dad, they’re always there.

“It’s sad that we’re shutting down but you feel it when it’s right, you know inside of yourself that it’s time to shut.

“We were aiming for the 70th anniversary and that’s what we’ve managed to do. We’re going to shut on October 2, exactly 70 years after we opened.

“John and I have worked here since we were kids, so it’s quite big for us.

“We haven’t planned anything hugely special, it’s just a normal last day.

“Some family are going to be coming up from England, but nothing too big.”

The pair are now looking for a buyer to take over the business while they enjoy their retirement.

“We’ve been looking for someone,” Frank said. “But there’s a lot of work to be done.

“There’s no toilet and we need new pots and pans, stuff like that.

“We are looking for someone to take it as a chip shop just now, but once we’ve shut we’ll be open to other offers, like if people want to make it into a holiday home or something like that.

“We’ve had it all our days – even when we were young we helped dad with the potatoes – so we’ll definitely be coming in for tea if someone does keep it as a takeaway.”

The brothers plan to keep fit and spend more time with family during their retirement – and they are sure to do plenty of reminiscing too.

“We both enjoying cycling,” Frank said, “so we’re definitely planning to keep that up.

“We also like walking as well, I go for walks with my daughter, Maria, and John has his grandkids.”

Frank added: “We had so many good times in Peppo’s, it’s hard to pinpoint anything specific.

“I do remember there were a lot of wrestlers who came in, but they didn’t seem to like the chips so much.

“There was one that came in, Giant Haystacks, and guess what he ordered – seven single fish, no chips at all.

“Billy Connolly also came in – this was when dad was working – and he must have recognised him because he said: ‘I’ve seen you on telly,’ and quick as a whip Billy said back: ‘I’ve not seen you on telly.’

“We had a lot of fun and it’s sad to see it go, but you know when it’s time.”