Iceland stores around Dundee to open an hour early to allow elderly and vulnerable to shop

Iceland stores across Dundee will open one hour early to allow vulnerable people and older shoppers to buy food when it is quieter amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Iceland, which operates shops in Barnhill, Pitkerro and the Wellgate Centre, has said that this initiative was not a company policy but was giving stores the flexibility to offer this “wherever possible”.

The move comes as supermarkets around the country continue in their efforts to stop customers stockpiling.

A spokeswoman for Iceland said: “The impact of Covid-19 continues to disrupt routines for many people and businesses, and there is widespread concern about access to food, especially for vulnerable people and the elderly.

© PA

“With many of our Iceland stores located at the heart of communities across the UK, we are encouraging our store managers to dedicate the first two hours of opening on Wednesday morning to the elderly (those of state pension age) and vulnerable people in their community, such as those with disabilities.

“We are giving them the flexibility to offer this wherever possible, and arrangements will be publicised in the stores that decide to take this action.

“We are focused on being able to feed the nation and to support those most in need.”

The initiative will commence on Wednesday March 18, with shoppers being asked to attend for the store’s opening at 9am.