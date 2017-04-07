Eager ice hockey fans left the city today in numbers to cheer on the Dundee Stars as they attempt to make history this weekend.

Hundreds of supporters are expected at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham for the Elite League play-off finals.

The first coach-load of fans left Dundee Ice Arena at 7.45am. Other buses are due to set off on the six-hour journey throughout the day.

Stars will face Cardiff Devils in the first semi-final at 1pm tomorrow, before Fife Flyers’ conquerors Belfast Giants take on Sheffield Steelers.

If Stars can upset the odds again to beat the Elite League winners, they will line up for the grand final on Sunday at 4pm.

For full coverage of the Stars’ big weekend, see the Tele’s sports pages in tonight’s paper.