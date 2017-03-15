‘Ibuprofen and Diclofenac raise heart attack risk’

One of the most popular over-the-counter painkillers in the UK can heighten the chances of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac arrest, a study has shown.

Researchers in Denmark found that taking ibuprofen was associated with a 31% increased risk of the emergency condition, which occurs when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood.

Other medicines from the same family of painkillers, known as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), posed a similar danger, according to the findings.

They included diclofenac, which raised the risk by 50%, and was available over the counter in the UK until 2015. Today, it can only be obtained on prescription.

Heart expert Professor Gunnar Gislason, who led the study, called for tighter controls on NSAIDs.

He said: “Allowing these drugs to be purchased without a prescription, and without any advice or restrictions, sends a message to the public they must be safe. The findings are a stark reminder that NSAIDs are not harmless.

“Diclofenac and ibuprofen, both commonly used drugs, were associated with significantly increased risk of cardiac arrest.

“NSAIDs should be used with caution and for a valid indication. They should probably be avoided in patients with cardiovascular disease or many cardiovascular risk factors.”

The most common cause of a cardiac arrest is a life-threatening abnormal heart rhythm called ventricular fibrillation.

It causes electrical activity in the heart to become so chaotic that the organ ceases to pump rhythmically and quivers or “fibrillates” instead. Without immediate treatment to keep the circulation going, death occurs in minutes.

Three other NSAIDs, naproxen, celecoxib and rofecoxib, produced no statistically significant increase in risk, possibly because of a low sample size.

The drugs exert numerous effects on the cardiovascular system, such as influencing platelet aggregation and the formation of blood clots, that could help explain the findings, said the researchers.

Prof Gislason, from Copenhagen University Hospital, warned people not to take more than 1,200 mg of ibuprofen in one day.

He added: “Diclofenac is the riskiest NSAID and should be avoided by patients with cardiovascular disease and the general population. Safer drugs are available that have similar painkilling effects so there is no reason to use diclofenac.”