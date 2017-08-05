Susie Potter and Ian Milne are a lovely couple, a pair who’ve met their respective soulmates and are now embarking on a new life together as husband and wife.

Susie, 55, hails from Dundee’s West End while Ian, 51, is an Arbroath lad who was living up by Friockheim when the couple first met. Healthcare worker Susie said: “We met online. Our profiles matched and when we started messaging back and forth we discovered we had so much in common — interests, music, that sort of thing.”

They met face to face for the first time on January 11 2014. Ian, who works in one of the council’s social work departments, recalled: “I took the train from Arbroath and we met at McDaniel’s in the city centre.

“It was really chucking it down and as I crossed the road I saw her under a pink brolly. I saw that long blonde hair and she looked so beautiful. This might sound funny — but she just looked like a princess.

“You can never be 100% sure when you go into something like this so there was a bit of trepidation — but the time just flew by. We sat and talked all night, went for some food then came back to McDaniel’s and talked some more.”

They totally clicked. Susie said: “It was like we were the only people in that place. I loved the fact that he wasn’t all me-me-me. He asked about me and what I was interested in, what I did and what I thought. After that, we met a couple of times a week.”

The two soon became devoted and, because both work night shift, made the very most of their time together.

The proposal came on June 6 2015. Ian said: “I’d been thinking about it for a while and wanted to find the right ring. We were looking in this jewellery shop in Arbroath and there it was.”

The moment came as a complete surprise for Susie. She said: “I thought we were looking for a ring to wear as jewellery, then I realised we were looking in the engagement ring section and he just asked me there and then on the spot. I’m not one for tears but it was emotional, I can tell you. I was speechless and anyone who knows me will say that’s unusual.”

And now for the wedding.

“We’d both been married before so I was thinking about a low-key affair, maybe the registry office and then a meal,” said Ian.

“But from the first time I saw Susie face to face she was my princess so I thought, how about a castle as the venue?

“I looked into getting Broughty Castle and that’s what we did. It was small wedding party, 30 or so, and then we all went to Papa Jacques for the wedding meal.

“I have to say, they were amazing. They dressed the whole place up especially and it looked brilliant — so a special thank you to Morag at Papa Jacques.”

Susie’s bridesmaids were best pals Donna O’Rourke and Debbie Hughes. Susie’s son Christopher came along as did Ian’s children Jake and Claire.

Susie’s show-stopping red dress was by Dress My Daydreams of Dundee and the cake was made by the couple’s close friends Chris and Anne Sharpe.

There’s also a special thank you to Kelly McGregor Photography for the stunning photos that captured the special day and gave the couple an album to look back on over the years.

Ian added: “I never thought I’d ever get married again but I have never been happier.”

Susie’s comment? “Never say never.”

