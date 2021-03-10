IAN ROACHE: Only sadness and frustration as Scottish game marks anniversary of fans-free football

Most anniversaries are joyous occasions to be celebrated with cards, gifts, hugs and even kisses.

One milestone, though, whose passing brings only melancholy and frustration is the marking of a year since fans were at a football game in this part of Scotland.

The turnstiles have not clicked, the pies have stayed unmunched and the referees have had slightly less abuse than normal.

Boy, have we missed it all.

Around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, I sauntered up to the main entrance at Dens Park from my usual parking space near Radio Tay.

By coincidence, I had also worked at what would turn out to be Dundee United’s final fixture of the campaign – the 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle at Tannadice on the previous Saturday.

By then, there was awareness that a new virus – recently named Covid-19 – had made its way from China to other parts of the world, including Scotland.

The first case here had been confirmed on March 1, when a patient was diagnosed after returning home to Tayside from Italy.

However, we were all still working at our desks in the office, rather than occupying the couches and armchairs that have become home to so many backsides since.

Masks were still things that were worn by bankrobbers, Joe Wicks was a place where you bought kitchens and the Grassy Beach path down at the Stannergate had yet to be walked by half the population of the city.

Indeed, life was normal enough for 4,670 spectators to gather – not distanced, socially or otherwise – to watch Dundee play Ayr United on a freezing cold night.

My match report made no mention of the health tsunami that was about to engulf Scottish football.

Of more interest to me as a local hack was a good 2-0 victory for the Drak Blues.

It read: “Goals from Kane Hemmings and Olly Crankshaw sent Dundee leaping over opponents Ayr into third place in the Championship.

“Hemmings raced clear of the visitors’ defence as the game at Dens Park ticked into its 11th minute, shooting low into the net.

“Substitute Crankshaw made sure with a goal two minutes into injury-time after he was found by Graham Dorrans’ cutback.

“James McPake’s men have now gone six games undefeated – three wins and three draws – and are now tucked in behind Inverness Caley Thistle, who are four points ahead in second spot in the table.”

None of us really thought it would be the last time fans would be in the stadium.

Yes/no vote

Lockdown followed, as did a crazy summer in Scottish football, with Dundee at the heart of it all with their infamous yes/no vote.

Supporters’ absence has undoubtedly highlighted the privileged position of a football writer.

No journalist covering the national game will have taken for granted their seat – complete with name tag and/or tick sticker – while thousands around them remain empty.

Being brutally honest, there have been some positives to the lack of crowds.

There is the parking – no need to arrive at Celtic Park or Ibrox hours before kick-off – but even that brings with it a pang of guilt as you drive through empty streets that should be full of hustle and bustle.

Touchline banter

Also, we lucky few have been treated to the wonders of the touchline banter. This has given us all an insight into how managers conduct their players during matches, although some of the industrial language has left you wishing your mask could cover your ears as well as your nose and mouth.

Interviews have changed, not for the better. Pre-match stuff is one over Zoom, while post-match has seen some players who normally talk in hushed tones become completely inaudible behind their face coverings.

The wall/table/police tape between media and football folk doesn’t help but we all know why the barrier is there and accept it.

There has been worth to the action that has taken place on the pitch this season and every official at every club deserves immense credit for making it possible.

It just hasn’t been the same without the atmosphere created by people.

The great Jock Stein said: “Without fans who pay at the turnstile, football is nothing.”

The legendary manager was, of course, right to highlight how the game needs those who love it most.

It is a diminished spectacle without them.

History books

The remarkable thing is, when the history books cover Scottish football during the Covid era, fans will still take pride of place.

Tales will be told of season tickets bought with no hope of attending matches, modest bank accounts and piggy-banks raided to keep their club alive, and all manner of community and charitable good deeds done.

This is not a happy anniversary we mark this week but, if you can, try to imagine that first sight of the green grass when the doors finally reopen.

It will seem like Christmas, holiday time and your birthday all rolled into one.