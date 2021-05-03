Ian Rattray obituary: Boys’ Brigade leader who shared enthusiasm for outdoors

Ian Rattray, who fostered a love of the outdoors in generations of Lochee young people has died just short of his 88th birthday.

He was a Boys’ Brigade leader, mountain rescue team member and a skilled exponent of traditional music.

Over decades he led expeditions of young people into the Cairngorms, Glen Doll and Skye, teaching them mountain skills and a respect for the outdoors.

Although his funeral took place during the period of restrictions, his coffin was piped into the crematorium by Pipe Major Ross McGregor of City of Discovery Pipe Band, one of his former Boys’ Brigade boys.

Honoured

Mr Rattray’s coffin was escorted by a guard of honour of Boys’ Brigade officers. The service was conducted by Rev Willie Strachan.

He was born John Ingram Rattray at 127 Lochee Road, Dundee, on May 16, 1933 and spent a lot of his early years in his grandmother’s nearby sweet shop.

When he was still young, his parents moved to Peel Street, Lochee, and he began his education at Ancrum Road Primary School, which was next door.

During the war he underwent a period of home schooling with a family in Gibb’s Lane, on the opposite side of the school.

Cyclist

Mr Rattray then went on to Logie Junior Secondary School where he developed a passion for cycling and undertook a highland tour with his brother Jim while he was still in his early teens.

He served his time as a plumber with the firm of Fimister, Dundee, before going on to work with Connachers in the city for 18 years.

Mr Rattray moved into the public sector with Dundee Corporation before joining the East of Scotland Water Board.

One of his memorable achievements, together with colleagues, was laying pipes across the Tay Road Bridge during its construction to supply water to north-east Fife.

Retiral

He later worked in the water department of Tayside Regional Council before the creation of the North of Scotland Water Board and retired as district superintendent in 1996.

Dave Marr, a Boys’ Brigade colleague who gave the eulogy at Mr Rattray’s funeral, said: “Ian had always been a keen hillwalker and this led to him leading expeditions into the mountains and then becoming a member of Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.

“Ian was a very affable person and also a very hard working person. At Boys’ Brigade camp he used his plumbing skills to ensure we had running water and even showers.”

Mr Rattray’s leadership in the Boys’ Brigade began around 1955 as leader of the Lifeboys at St Luke’s 6th company, Lochee.

Boys’ Brigade leadership

He went on to take charge of the Junior Section of the 8th company until 1983. When he stood down as leader he remained involved in the running of the section and also served as a leader in the company section when the 6th and 8th joined forces in 1985.

Mr Rattray and his wife Maureen, who died in 2006, have one daughter, Joan in Australia.

He had played the fiddle since his childhood and went on to lead Dundee Strathspey and Reel Society as well as playing in his brother Jim’s dance band.

An active freemason in his younger years Mr Rattray had been first principal of Albert 503 chapter of the Royal Arch.

Between 1982 and 1994, Mr Rattray was vice-president of Dundee Battalion The Boys’ Brigade and chairman of the junior section council.

He was also a member of the battalion’s Scott Lodge committee and a member of its finance and administration committee, among other positions held.