Ian Menzies: Man charged in connection with death of Perth grandfather

Police Scotland have confirmed a man has been charged in connection with the death of Perth grandfather Ian Menzies.

Police said on Saturday that a 36-year-old man had now been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

The body of Ian Menzies, aged 55, was found within a property at Scott Street in the town around 8.50pm on Monday, 7 June.

The man is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday, 14 June, 2021.

Following his death, the family of Mr Menzies released a short statement: “Ian was the best dad, grandad and brother in the world.”

They added: “He was caring, respected and loved dearly by friends and family. Words cannot express how sorely he will be missed.

“As you can understand, this is a traumatic time for us as a family. Although we appreciate your messages of support we would like to respectfully request our privacy at this highly sensitive time.”