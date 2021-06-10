Ian Menzies: Man arrested after death of Perth grandfather

A man has been arrested following the death of Perth grandfather Ian Menzies.

Police Scotland announced a man had been taken into custody in connection with the death.

The 36-year-old man was arrested in the London area.

Ian Menzie, 55, was discovered after emergency services were called to a property on Scott Street in Perth at around 8.50pm on Monday June 7.

Police had been called after reports of concern for a person.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “There will be a continued police presence in Perth in the coming days and I would like to thank local residents for your patience meantime.”

‘Loved dearly’

Following his death, the family of Mr Menzies released a short statement: “Ian was the best dad, grandad and brother in the world.”

They added: “He was caring, respected and loved dearly by friends and family. Words cannot express how sorely he will be missed.

“As you can understand, this is a traumatic time for us as a family. Although we appreciate your messages of support we would like to respectfully request our privacy at this highly sensitive time.”

Anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to email scdholmesdundee@scotland.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference number 3859 of Monday June 7.