Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News

Ian Gourlay: Former Ceres school head teacher dies aged 86

By Chris Ferguson
August 24, 2021, 12:00 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 1:59 pm
Ian Gourlay at Ceres Schoolhouse in the early 1970s.
Ian Gourlay, who spent most of his career as head teacher at Ceres Primary School, has died aged 86.

He had also served a community councillor in Ceres, was classic car enthusiast and prize-winning sheep breeder.

Ian was known for his evangelical care over grammar and punctuation and taught their importance to hundreds of his pupils over his long career.

He was head teacher at Ceres from 1969 until his retiral after earlier teaching posts at Coaltown of Wemyss and Methilhill.

Ian Gourlay and his Jaguar while on holiday in France.
Ian was born in Coaltown of Wemyss on Christmas Day 1935 to David and Anne and was educated in the village, and then at Buckhaven High School.

It was during his childhood, while playing and horse riding at nearby Lochhead Farm, that Ian developed his lifelong interest in agriculture.

He spent four years in teacher training in Dundee before National Service in the military teaching corps between 1957 and 1959.

Marriage

In 1959, Ian began his first teaching post at Coaltown of Wemyss and, in the same year married Nana Rogerson and set up home in Buckhaven.

Their sons Derek and Callum were born in 1961 and 1963.

He later had a spell as assistant headteacher at Methilhill before his move to Ceres in 1969.

Ian Gourlay.
Callum Gourlay, Ian’s son, said: “He made an amazing impression on the children he taught and many of these former pupils have been in touch with tributes.

“He’s best remembered by his former pupils as an enthusiastic, energetic and passionate educator.”

The family initially lived in the Schoolhouse at Ceres and during holidays, Ian would work at Whitehill Farm, Ceres, helping farmer Graeme Anderson with ploughing, harvesting and looking after cattle.

Prize sheep

Ian kept a small flock of sheep for breeding and selling. Latterly he kept Ryeland sheep and won many prizes at the Royal Highland Show, including a first prize.

He was also mechanically minded and loved repairing cars and also owning classic cars such as Mark II Jaguars and his beloved Mercedes SLK. In the 1980s, he was a familiar sight in original Volkswagen Beetles.

Callum said: “After retirement he became a shepherd, actually a bit of an all rounder working with a couple of other retirees helping farmers with some tasks like taking sheep to market and repairing fences.”

