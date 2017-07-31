Former Dundee United coach is under pressure at Hearts, with a notable former player calling his appointment a “mistake”.

The 31-year-old, who took over at the Edinburgh club in December, is under fire after the Jambos were knocked out of the Betfred Cup on Saturday.

Hearts came third in League Cup Group B after a penalty shootout defeat by Dunfermline, following a 2-2 draw at Tynecastle.

That result came in the wake of a 2-1 defeat by League Two Peterhead in the competition last week.

Hearts legend Gary Mackay says it is time the club admitted that appointing Ian Cathro as head coach was a mistake.

“Hearts fans would respect it more if someone came out and admitted we’ve made a mistake,” Mackay told BBC Sportsound.

“Look at it from December, it’s been a mistake, no-one can question that.”

Mackay says the club’s director of football Craig Levein should act now.

“Hearts need to get back to having a manager running the football team,” Mackay, who played for Hearts from 1980 to 1997, added.

“Craig is a stubborn individual. It took him a long time to admit he made a mistake playing 4-6-0 as Scotland manager in the Czech Republic.”

Owner Ann Budge and Levein both had to leave their seats in the stands before the Saturday’s penalty shootout because of anger from fans around them.

Mackay added: “Finishing third in their group with three part-time teams is not good enough for a club of Hearts’ stature.”