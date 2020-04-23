‘I wouldn’t waste my time, money or energy doing something that my heart wasn’t in’: Angus woman Asha explains her path to spirituality

“I remember being around seven years old, saying to my mum that I wasn’t able to get out of my bed because of all the people in the room running past me,” says Asha Martin.

The 42-year-old, from Monikie, had always been conscious of her spirituality and knew that she related to people on a level that she couldn’t quite explain.

She’s now a medium and runs the Natural Balance Therapy Centre, based at Tay Square in Dundee.

An interest in mediumship started when she was aged 16, but it took a health scare and the loss of three loved ones to get her to where she is now.

“I guess it really started for me when I was in my late teens. It was always something I wanted to do but it wasn’t such a popular thing,” she said.

“You would have tarot card readers but they fell under that ‘spooky’ banner often associated with spirituality and it wasn’t as widespread or new age as it is now. I’d always felt there was something else but I didn’t know what it was.”

Asha’s path to spirituality became sidetracked as life got busy; she married her husband, Kevin, had two children, Alisha and Arran, and ran the Glass Pavilion restaurant in Broughty Ferry.

She has also suffered great tragedy over the years after losing her dad at the age of 21, before her brother and mum died within two years of each other when she was in her 30s.

She said: “After my dad died, mum had a stroke and became really ill. She was in hospital for eight months and it really took its toll.

“My brother also battled mental health issues and had a problem with drink too, so dealing with it all became too much on many occasions.”

In 2012, Asha developed a recurring pain in her face. After 18 months of ignoring it, her family and friends started to recognise that there was something wrong with her.

“I visited Ninewells Hospital and the doctor said I was showing swelling on my brain which was an early sign of MS,” she said.

“My world just ended as I got to the car park at the hospital and realised I needed to change my life.

“My spiritual belief was very small at this point but I started searching MS online, despite being told not to, and came upon a post from a lady in Monifieth who was doing spiritual healing.

“I walked into work, the morning after that first session, and felt none of those feelings I normally would be hit by. I was a really tough boss and would feel so stressed from the minute I walked in the doors every morning – that overwhelming feeling would build up throughout the day.

“I picked up the phone and said to the lady, ‘what did you do to me last night? It’s like I have no frustration or anger.”

That was a defining moment for Asha; she knew she needed to find out more about spiritual healing and understand why it had had such a significant impact on her mental wellbeing.

She said: “I returned to the hospital, only to be told that the swelling in my head had gone and there was nothing wrong with me. It was a huge wake-up call.

“As I was on the road to physical recovery I remember thinking that the effects this had had on me, mentally, in such a short space of time had been incredible.

“I trained as a Reiki master and angel teacher in the Netherlands after this, which was the start of my holistic journey. This whole process brought me back to health, I’m a completely different person now than I was all those years ago.”

Asha, whose family are heavily involved in the work she does, opened up her first therapy room at Heartspace in the city’s West End around seven years ago. During those sessions she would concentrate on spiritual healing and massage and, eventually, progressed to giving people a small reading or a message after each treatment.

“I knew that, ultimately, I just wanted to be a medium. One lady, my daughter’s sewing teacher at the time, sat in her kitchen on Forfar Road and asked me to give her a reading. I didn’t even know where the knowledge came from but I did it.

“That’s when I began texting people precise readings. That was five years ago and since then I’ve been building up the mediumship aspect of my life continually. Two years ago I took over the Natural Balance Therapy Centre.

“I know people find this line of work unusual, but it’s not even work to me and I wouldn’t waste my time, money or energy doing something that my heart wasn’t in.

“Many of the people I see are grieving; I’m there to let them know that there is something else and to give these people comfort in their hearts.

“Lots of people also come to me for clarity in their life and want to know which direction to take next. Sometimes it’s something that people have left untouched and unanswered for many years and I can give them a message that might be all they need to hear to have closure.

“Not everyone can hear what I hear. I pick up information from listening or from pictures that are playing in my head. Everything I see is so real to me all of the time.

“I do get people that come to me who are on the sceptic side, and I can sense it from the minute they walk in a room, but I tell them that they will be a believer by the time they leave.

“I want a person to walk away from me feeling like someone different.

“I’ve seen a steady increase in recent years in the number of men coming forward and participating. The majority of the time it’s to do with their wives and girlfriends telling them that they need to do it but it’s great to see them respond to the things that I tell them.

Everything about Asha, who also works as a funeral celebrant, exudes positivity and hope, so how does she handle the occasions when she senses something negative in a person’s future?

“Sometimes I have little moments, brief instances where I think ‘I know what’s going to come next’ and it isn’t good. When I know that it’s going to be sad, I try not to reflect on it.

“My focus is to always follow a positive line of healing and talk about the possibilities. No one can predict anyone’s future and, ultimately, we go through a journey with free will. There are occasions when people ask a direct question hoping for a yes or no answer, but it’s not as simple as that.”

Asha has continued to work from the comfort of her home amid the coronavirus crisis. She is providing telephone readings, as well as performing live readings on her Facebook page.

