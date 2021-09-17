Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Search for owners of family snaps after Dunfermline woman’s charity shop find

By Amie Flett
September 17, 2021, 2:22 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 3:17 pm
Jodi Keir found the old photos on a camera she bought at a charity shop.
Jodi Keir found the old photos on a camera she bought at a charity shop.

A student from Dunfermline is looking to reunite a family with precious photos of what appears to be a Highlands holiday – after discovering them on an old camera from a charity shop.

Jodi Keir, 21, picked up the camera in the Barnardo’s store in Rosyth.

After finding an old film inside, she got the snaps developed.

They appear to show a group enjoying a trip to the Highlands, and it is thought they may have been taken in the late 1980s – based the cars and clothes in the photos.

A group of people, possibly on a family holiday, features in the snaps.

Jodi said: “I buy most of my clothes and things from charity shops.

“I was just browsing and I saw this little brown case. I opened it and saw this camera, which is actually from the 60s.

“It’s beautiful and it was £15 so I thought, ‘I’m having that’.

One of the photos shows two people enjoying a picnic.

“I opened the camera up after I bought it and saw there was an entire roll of film in there.

“The actual roll looked really old so I thought I’d just get it developed and see what’s on it.”

Jodi says she was pleasantly surprised by what she found.

The camera was picked up in a charity shop.

She continued: “I was a bit scared, to be honest, in case it was something dodgy.

“I thought it would be nice if I was able to find the people who are in it.

“Only four of them have people in them, the rest are photos of their trip.

Jodi believes the pictures were taken in the late 80s.

“I searched the place where I think some of the pictures were taken close to – it’s called the Strathpeffer Pavilion –  so I’m guessing it was a camping trip to the Highlands.

“I think the photos were taken in the late 80s from the cars in the photos – there’s a Ford Fiesta Mk1 – and just from the clothes they were wearing.

Top, the photo of Strathpeffer and, above, in more recent times.

“It was so interesting to see and made you think, ‘I wonder who it is and what their life is’.

“You never know, this could have been the only photos of these people together, like a reunion, it could have been anything. It was just nice to see.”

Jodi hopes the family the snaps belong to live locally, and she can reunite them.

Another of the images was taken on a hillside and features a dog.

She added: “I’m assuming that someone has passed and they’ve found the camera, and just donated it without checking if there was any film in it.

“There were a couple of photos that didn’t turn out great, so I’m really glad there were photos of people on it as well rather than just landscapes and stuff.

“I just thought they were so cute.”

Jodi has appealed for anyone who may know the owners of the photos to get in touch through Twitter.