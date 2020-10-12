‘I wish these little idiots would stop’ – Councillor blasts vandals who targeted windfarm site

Police have launched an investigation after vandals wrecked ground in Carnoustie being laid for a major windfarm project.

In preparation for Seagreen offshore windfarm, markers and netting had been placed along a pathway between Barry Buddon Training Centre and Carnoustie golf links.

However, vandals ripped the nets and stole the markers, causing hundreds of pounds of damage.

This latest incident sparked outrage from local residents, who said vandalism was blighting the area.

Local councillor Brian Boyd said: “It’s appalling.

“The police are stretched enough dealing with far more important things – like keeping communities safe during this Covid-19 pandemic – to have to be dealing with this.

“I don’t think this is the work of vigilantes, at least I certainly wouldn’t like to think so.

“The community will in time get a fairly hefty payout from Seagreen. The community council will be the beneficiaries of a large amount of money for the inconvenience the project is causing.

“The town can ill-afford such a wanton act of destruction at this point in time.”

When complete, Seagreen’s offshore wind farm will be Scotland’s single largest source of renewable energy, providing enough clean, renewable energy to power up to one million homes.

A cable route via Carnoustie connecting the windfarm and Tealing substation was essential to the project’s success.

A voluntary land agreement deal was struck between Angus Council, Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee (CGLMC), and other key landowners earlier this summer to allow development to progress.

Councillor Boyd said vandalism had increased during the last fortnight, particularly with signs being spray-painted at Barry Burn and golf courses.

“Whoever these little idiots are, I wish they would stop,” he said.

“Carnoustie Golf Links has enough on their plate too. They’ve lost so many visitors this year due to social restrictions and they’ve been trying to keep hundreds of people employed.

“I’d urge the people responsible for this to think about their community – and stop damaging it.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are currently investigating a theft and associated vandalism which has taken place sometime between Friday 2nd and Monday 5th October.

“In preparation for cables being laid in Barry Buddon between the army camp and the golf courses, a series of wooden marker posts and some green silt netting had been placed along a pathway between the old Barry duck ponds and the camp perimeter.

“The wooden posts have been removed, and the green netting vandalised with holes torn in it. This has resulted in a cost of hundreds of pounds in damage and stolen property.”

Those with any information can call 101 and speak with any police officer.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference incident 0766 of October 5.

A spokesman from Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm said: “The matter is a police investigation so it would be inappropriate to comment.”

Carnoustie Golf Links was approached for comment.