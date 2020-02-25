‘I will never ever forgive him for taking her life in such a brutal fashion’ – Mum of Mary McLaren’s anguish on 10th anniversary of murder

“He didn’t just kill Mary that day he effectively killed me too” – these are the words of a grieving mother, whose daughter was cruelly taken from her in a murder that shocked the city.

Ten years ago today, Mary McLaren went missing on a night out with her sister.

It would be the last time her family would see her alive.

© Supplied

Fourteen days later, her body was discovered in undergrowth near the Ladywell Roundabout in the city centre.

The mum-of-three had been brutally raped and strangled and her remains callously discarded.

On June 20 2011, Irishman Patrick Rae was convicted of raping and murdering the 34-year-old, who met her grim end after a night clubbing in Fat Sams with her sister Michelle Rodger.

In the decade that has passed since, the devastation, heartbreak and anguish suffered by her family has not lessened.

Nor has it lessened the anger felt by her devoted mum, Margaret McIntosh.

Speaking at her Kirkton home, surrounded by photographs of Mary, the 63-year-old said: “If I could get my hands on that man I would torture him for what he did to my beautiful girl.

“He didn’t just kill Mary that day he effectively killed me too. My life ended that day when he took her life.

“I will never get over what he did to Mary and I will never ever forgive him for taking her life in such a brutal fashion. He is a wicked and horrible man.”

Mary and Michelle had been in Fat Sams when Mary met Rae. CCTV images showed him dancing with Mary and then leaving the nightclub.

Mary apparently left the club with Rae and was never seen alive again.

Margaret said: “What that man did that night has also changed Michelle’s life forever. She still blames herself for what happened to her sister.

© DC Thomson

“She was with Mary that night and she still feels so guilty that she wasn’t able to save her sister from Rae.”

Margaret said: “At the beginning when she didn’t come home we weren’t overly worried but after two days I realised something bad had happened.

“When the police told us two weeks later that they had found Mary’s body we were devastated, absolutely heartbroken.

“She was my beloved daughter and this man had hurt her so badly. That still makes me so very angry.”

Margaret said that not a day goes by when she doesn’t think about her daughter and says the pain continues to be just as raw.

© DC Thomson

She said: “Every Christmas we put her photograph at the tree and light candles to her and build a little shrine to her.

“I have pictures of her all over the house and I think about her constantly.

“I don’t go out much any more but if I’m in town I avoid the spot where she was found.

“One time a taxi driver took me that way and it was unbearable. I was crying and begging him to get away as quickly as possible.”

“I couldn’t bear to look at the spot where she was left to rot.”

Margaret said that the family wouldn’t be visiting Mary’s grave today.

She said: “I find it difficult to go there. Instead a few of us will just gather at home and light candles and quietly remember Mary in our own individual ways.”

‘You have shown no remorse for what you have done’

Patrick Rae was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping and murdering Mary.

At the time he was on the run from Irish police for another alleged sexual attack.

The jury of eight men and seven women took two-and-a-half hours to return their majority verdict that Rae,who was 41, brutally attacked and killed the mother of three on an embankment near the Ladywell roundabout on North Marketgait on February 25, 2010.

Lord Tyre told Rae the sentence for murder was mandatory life imprisonment, which would run from March 16 2010, when he was remanded in custody.

© Supplied

He said the punishment period was a minimum of 20 years and that period reflected the necessary retribution and his previous offences, which included rape.

He said Rae had preyed on a woman who was already the worse for drink and had attached himself to her when she was left alone after the arrest of her sister.

Rae had been seen walking the streets of Dundee with Mary and the last image of her alive was captured on CCTV near the Ladywell Roundabout.

Lord Tyre told Rae, “Shortly afterwards you viciously raped and strangled her, leaving her body to be found later,” he said.

“Since then you have persistently lied about your involvement in the murder and have attempted to adapt your story to fit the evidence.

“You have shown no remorse for what you have done and the horror and terror Mary McLaren must have experienced during this attack can only be imagined.”

Rae initially began serving his sentence at Glenochil Prison in Clackmannanshire, but after reports of him being targeted by fellow cons he pleaded to be moved closer to family in Ireland.

In 2014 his plea was approved and he was transferred to an Irish prison.

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said that it was likely that Rae would see out his sentence out in prison in Ireland.

‘We just want people to leave her grave alone’

As if the pain and anguish of Mary’s brutal rape and murder wasn’t enough for her family to cope with, three years after she was murdered her grave was vandalised.

On February 25, 2013, exactly three years after Mary was last seen alive, the Tele reported that her grave at Barnhill Cemetery had been targeted by sick vandals.

They had attacked her grave stealing flowers and breaking ornaments.

At the rime her mum Margaret said: “We just want people to leave her grave alone,

“There was a beautiful angel and a few crosses that have gone. The ones that are left have been broken. It’s happened about three times recently. It’s really upsetting to see.”

Speaking this week Margaret said: “It’s really hard to visit the cemetery.

“We don’t plan to go there today but rather remember Mary at home instead.

“I used to go to the cemetery more regularly to lay flowers but find it more difficult now, partly because of what the vandals have done.”