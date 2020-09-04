‘I will hate her until the day I die’ – Dundee dad’s fury as daughter’s killer is released from prison

A distraught dad has slammed the justice system after learning his daughter’s killer has been released after less than three years in prison.

Four years ago today Dundee mum Marie Low was brutally stabbed to death by Siobhan Russell in a row over £10.

But her killer is now free to walk the streets after she was released from jail last Friday, after serving little more than two and a half years of a five and a half year sentence.

Marie’s heartbroken dad Albert has admitted he has no idea what he would do if he met his daughter’s killer on the streets of Dundee.

Albert will today mark his 73rd birthday without celebration, and will instead visit the spot his beloved daughter died, as he has done each year since she was killed.

But this year his pain is even greater because he knows his daughter’s killer is now enjoying the freedom so cruelly snatched from Marie.

He said: “I don’t know what I would do if I meet that woman in the streets of Dundee.

“She should not have been freed so soon. Everyone gets out eventually but this is far too soon.

“I will never forgive her for what she did to my daughter and I will never forget.

“She is a complete rotten apple and I will hate her with a passion until the day I die.

“To spend less than three years in jail for killing someone is disgusting – you get more time for stealing something.”

Albert remains convinced Russell set out armed with a knife because she intended to harm his daughter.

He added: “Marie did not deserve to die like that, stabbed to death in the street – no one deserves to die like that.

“I realise that things happen and that a fight could lead to an accident during which someone dies but she went out with a knife.

“I will never forget that day. I was heading to Marie’s to collect my birthday present the way I did every year, Marie always had something waiting for me.

“When I got to the car I discovered I had 15 missed calls on my phone from my family who told me to get to the hospital.

“When I arrived they were all waiting and I knew then that something dreadful had happened.”

“I think about my daughter every single day. The rest of us have had to live with this, but we have pulled together and we have survived.”

Siobhan Russell, 31, was locked up in 2017 after being found guilty of stabbing Marie to death.

The pair had argued over £10 and got into in a fight outside Marie’s Ballantrae Terrace home on September 6, 2016, where Russell plunged a blade into her chest.

Russell had originally been charged with murder, but was found guilty of the lesser charge of culpable homicide by a jury at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The 36-year-old gran-to-be was attacked in front of her pregnant daughter close to her Douglas home.

At Russell’s trial Marie’s daughter Jamie Lee Low broke down in tears as she told of the moment Russell stabbed her mother to death in front of her.

She said: “Siobhan came out and she had a knife in her hand – she was ‘shouting and screaming’.

“I watched her stab my mum – I watched her stab the knife in to my mum’s chest or belly area.

“After she stabbed mum, her and Siobhan ended up on the floor – my mum was lying on the floor and Siobhan held the knife to my mum’s throat.”